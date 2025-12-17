Editor,

For many engineering aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh, government recruitment examinations are not merely competitive tests – they represent years of preparation, family sacrifices, and hope for a stable future. With this understanding, a humble request has been made by the aspirants to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the state government to consider postponing the upcoming junior engineer (JE) examination until the final results of the assistant engineer (AE) examination are declared.

This appeal arises not from opposition to recruitment, but from the human realities faced by thousands of young people standing at a critical point in their lives.

The AE recruitment process, initiated in 2025, is yet to reach its conclusion. Many candidates who appeared in the AE preliminary and mains examinations have been waiting for months for the final results. During this waiting period, aspirants live in constant uncertainty, unable to plan their careers, pursue higher studies, or accept private employment, as doing so may jeopardise their chances in government service.

For some, this waiting period has meant staying back in rented rooms near coaching centres, relying on limited family income, and repeatedly reassuring parents that the result will come “soon.”

A large number of aspirants come from rural and economically modest backgrounds. Their families often invest their savings – sometimes through loans – to support exam preparation. Each examination involves application fees, travel costs, accommodation, and study materials.

When examinations overlap, candidates are compelled to prepare simultaneously for both higher-level (AE) and lower-level (JE) posts, increasing both financial and emotional pressure. Many aspirants quietly bear this burden, believing that patience will eventually be rewarded.

Perhaps the most painful concern is that of age eligibility. Several JE-level aspirants are nearing the upper age limit. For them, this examination cycle may be the final opportunity. If posts later remain vacant due to candidates opting for higher positions, these aspirants will not get another chance.

This is not a fear expressed loudly, but one shared in hostels, libraries, and among small groups of friends – often followed by silence.

When AE candidates – who have prepared extensively for Group-A examinations – appear for JE exams before the AE results are declared, genuine JE-focused candidates often feel overshadowed. While no one questions merit, many feel that the system unintentionally places them in unequal competition.

They do not ask for preference – only for proper sequencing.

With humility, aspirants suggest a simple solution: Complete the AE recruitment process fully, including final result declaration, before conducting the JE examination.

Such a step would reduce emotional stress, protect age-barred candidates, prevent wastage of posts, and restore confidence in the recruitment system.

The youths of Arunachal Pradesh continue to respect and trust the institutions responsible for recruitment. This appeal is made with patience and faith that the authorities will understand the human cost behind examination schedules and consider a compassionate, well-timed decision.

For many aspirants, postponing the JE examination until AE results are declared would not just be an administrative adjustment – it would be a gesture of understanding towards the lives and struggles of young people striving to serve the state.

Civil engineering aspirant