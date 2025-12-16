[ Bengia Ajum, Indu Chukhu & Prem Chetry ]

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: The simultaneous panchayat and municipal elections concluded peacefully on Monday. Barring a few minor scuffles among supporters, polling was by and large peaceful across the state.

State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Taru Talo informed that re-polling has been recommended for a GPM segment in Namsai and Bichom district, respectively.

“There was a technical issue in Namsai in a GPM segment, due to which re-polling has been recommended. In Bichom, polling was disturbed by some people and voting had to be stopped, following which re-polling was recommended. Apart from these two, we have not received any re-poll recommendations from other district electoral officers (DEOs),” said Talo.

He added that the commission is still compiling reports, and that it will take some time before the final poll percentage data is available. “Due to network issues, we are unable to receive data from Shi-Yomi and some parts of Upper Subansiri district. Also, polling continued late in some districts. Till 1 pm, the polling percentage for panchayat elections was 48.9 percent, and for municipal elections it was 55.3 percent,” he added.

IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa informed that police maintained strict vigilance at all polling booths to ensure peaceful elections. “There were reports of a few minor clashes, which were handled by the police and magistrates. Apart from this, the polls were held in a cordial atmosphere across the state,” said Apa.

Voting also concluded peacefully in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu informed that authorities took cognisance of complaints regarding proxy voting at a few municipal wards, and arrests were made. Overall, he said,polling was peaceful and there were no reports of any breach of law and order in the ICR.

The panchayati raj elections went off peacefully in all 103 designated polling stations in Papum Pare district with a good voter turnout, informed Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav. All 16 zilla parishad segments were contested. Out of 390 gram panchayat segments, 169 were contested, while 220 were declared uncontested. The gram panchayat segment of Hote was declared vacant as the sole nomination filed was rejected during scrutiny.

In Kurung Kumey district, the electoral process concluded smoothly with an overall voter turnout of 61.89 percent, comprising 72.44 percent male and 71.42 percent female voters. There were no reports of violence or law-and-order issues in the district, informed DC Cheechung Chukhu.

Exercising their constitutionally guaranteed adult franchise and strengthening grassroots democracy, citizens in West Kameng district also voted for the zilla parishad (ZP) constituencies on Monday. Out of the 13 ZP constituencies in the district, candidates in three constituencies – Dirang (Cheten Dawa Jamchenpa), Thembang (Phurpa Droima), and Nagaum East, Kalaktang (Tashi Wangchu) from the BJP – were elected unopposed.

Assistant Commissioner Dechin Dolkar informed that there were 99 polling stations for 10 ZPs and 68 GPs. No poll-related violence was reported, the commission added.

Meanwhile, an election agent identified as Charu Jaji from Cholo polling station in Chambang circle of Kra Daadi district was arrested for carrying a pistol while moving around in his vehicle. Informing this, DC Chari Nili said there were no reports of violence in the district.

There were a total of 42 polling stations in Kra Daadi district, and out of the nine zilla parishad segments, five were uncontested. Complete vehicular movement restrictions were enforced in both Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts to prevent proxy voting, he added.

DC of Keyi Panyor district, Shweta Nagarkoti, informed that the entire election process was peaceful despite a few minor issues, which were later managed efficiently. She said there was a good voter turnout, although at the time of filing this report, polling was still underway at two polling stations in the Yazali circle, Dodo and Kutch Kutch villages.

There were more than 800 voters in Kutch Kutch village and around 500 in Didi village for polling in both ZPM and gram seats. Due to delays, polling was extended longer than scheduled, the DC said.

She also mentioned that some delays occurred as Keyi Panyor is a newly created district and many presiding officers lacked experience, requiring intervention by the returning officer to ensure smooth conduct of polling.

Although there was no door-to-door polling service for elderly and weak voters, a consent form was issued to guardians or family members of persons with disabilities (blind), allowing them to enter the polling booth with signed authorisation, she informed.

In Lower Siang district, the polls were conducted peacefully across all 48 polling stations, and the polling teams with polled ballot boxes have started reporting back to the receiving centres in Likabali and Nari.

With the reporting of the team of Ngopi Kamcham polling station by 7:25 pm on Monday, all polling teams of all 21 polling stations falling under the Likabali assembly constituency have reported back. The teams for Nari-Koyu area were reporting back when last contacted, and all teams are expected to report back by midnight.

District Election Officer (PR) Rujjum Rakshap expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conclusion of the polling exercise in the district. (With inputs from DIPROs)