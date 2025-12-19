Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment over the current state of panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh. Panchayat elections are indeed our constitutional right, but at what cost? As we exercise this right, we witness a disturbing trend. After the elections, we, the common people, are left to deal with fractured relationships, strained friendships, and families torn apart. The toll on our mental and emotional health is palpable.

Money plays a crucial role in every election, be it assembly or panchayat polls. Candidates with deep pockets often get the upper hand, while those with genuine intentions and grassroots connections are left behind. This perpetuates a system where the highest bidder gets the nod, rather than the most deserving candidate.

Sadly, candidates with poor background have almost no scope to win the game. The financial muscle power overshadows their passion and potential, making it an uphill task for them to even contest, let alone win. This raises questions about the fairness and inclusivity of our electoral process.

The impact is most felt at the village level, where people are often unaware of the political conspiracy to divide them for personal benefits. Unscrupulous leaders exploit their innocence and simplicity, pitting neighbours against neighbours and friends against friends.

Moreover, the use of alcohol has become a norm during elections, which is not only unnecessary but also detrimental to our society. It’s time we realised that alcohol has no place in our electoral process.

I urge my fellow citizens: let’s not let political leaders exploit our family ties and friendships for their gain. Let’s stand strong and united, prioritising the greater good of our community over personal interests. Don’t let them divide us; let’s build a stronger, more harmonious Arunachal.

We urge our leaders and fellow citizens to reflect: Can’t we have elections without turning them into a zero-sum game? Can’t we prioritise unity and harmony over personal gains? It’s time to rethink our approach and work towards building a more inclusive and compassionate politics.

A concerned citizen