Editor,

If we genuinely want electoral reform, we must begin by addressing proxy voting without denying even a single citizen their right to vote. Technology should never weaken democracy; it should strengthen it. Biometric verification, if applied thoughtfully and humanely, can be one such reformative step.

Fingerprint-based voter verification

Fingerprint authentication can be used as the primary method to verify a voter’s identity. This can effectively curb proxy voting and impersonation, reduce unnecessary crowding at polling stations, cut down manpower requirements, and shorten polling time.

Iris-based verification when fingerprints fail

Fingerprints may not work for everyone, especially elderly citizens and those engaged in manual labour. In such cases, iris-based verification can be used to confirm identity, ensuring that genuine voters are not excluded due to physical conditions or technical limitations.

Manual verification only in rare humanitarian situations

Manual verification should be strictly limited to exceptional cases, such as voters who have no arms or no usable fingerprints and also have no eyeballs for iris-based verification. This process must be rare, closely supervised, and properly documented, so that inclusion is ensured without opening the door to misuse.

Today, Aadhaar is already seeded with almost every important document we use, whether for banking, taxation, welfare benefits, or subsidies. If Aadhaar can be safely linked across systems for daily governance, it is reasonable to ask why it cannot be responsibly linked with the EPIC card for electoral verification, with adequate safeguards in place.

Introducing biometric reform to check proxy voting can be the first meaningful step towards restoring the true essence of democracy, where one person genuinely equals one vote. Of course, manipulation through money and influence will continue to exist as long as society remains unequal. Such practices will only fade when our people are fully educated and truly understand the value and power of adult franchise.

Electoral reform is not an overnight solution. It is a journey. Biometric verification, combined with strong safeguards and public awareness, can be an honest beginning.

I believe that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India will consider this issue and take appropriate measures in the near future.

Tara Babu,

G Sector,

Naharlagun