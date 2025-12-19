NEW DELHI, 18 Dec: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the final results of the Engineering Services Examination, 2025, recommending 458 candidates for appointment to various engineering services under the central government.

The results are based on the written exam held in August and the personality test conducted in October-November, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

A highest of 202 candidates have been recommended under civil engineering, 116 under electronics and telecommunication, 79 under electrical and 61 under the mechanical stream, it said.

Of the total selected candidates, 26 belong to the persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) category, the statement said.

The government had announced 554 vacancies to be filled through the Engineering Services Examination (ESE), 2025, of which 251 were in civil engineering, 134 in electronics and telecommunication, 97 in electrical, and 72 in mechanical engineering, including posts reserved for PwBD candidates.

The UPSC said also that the candidature of 102 recommended candidates is provisional, subject to verification of eligibility conditions.

In addition, the commission has maintained a consolidated reserve list of 186 candidates across the four disciplines, which may be operated if required under the Engineering Services Examination Rules, 2025.

The candidates selected through the ESE are appointed to different technical services such as the Indian Railways Service of Engineers, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Central Water Engineering Service, Central Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service, and Border Roads Engineering Service.

The UPSC has a ‘facilitation counter’ near the examination building on its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/recruitment on working days between 10 am and 5 pm in person, or over telephone numbers 011-23385271 and 011-23381125, from this counter, the statement said.

The results will also be available on the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in.

The marksheet shall be made available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the results, the statement said. (PTI)