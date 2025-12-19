NAHARLAGUN, 18 Dec: The NABARD’s regional office (RO) here organised a workshop on cyber security on Thursday as part of its mandate of institutional development aimed at strengthening regional rural banks and state cooperative banks and bringing them at par with scheduled commercial banks.

Officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank participated in the programme.

The workshop was inaugurated by the NABARD supervision department chief general manager, who highlighted the importance of cyber security in the banking sector and shared real-life experiences from the cyber security domain.

NABARD RO Manager SV Ranga Rao highlighted how the transition from manual banking processes to technology-driven digital banking has transformed service delivery while simultaneously exposing banks to newer and more complex cyber security risks, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and robust cyber risk management frameworks.

Technical sessions were conducted by experts from the DOS CSITE of the NABARD head office, the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The sessions covered cyber threat awareness, impact of cyber attacks, fraud prevention measures, NABARD and RBI cyber security frameworks, CKYCR processes, and national-level cyber incident response mechanisms.

The workshop helped enhance awareness and preparedness of bank officials in dealing with emerging cyber risks and regulatory expectations.