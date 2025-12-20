Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to a serious issue affecting the residents of Mowb II Colony, Itanagar.

Mowb II Colony is a residential colony, not a public road. However, many people have started using it as a shortcut and even referring to it as Lower Mowb II Colony. Vehicles frequently enter the colony from the state museum road, panchali road, and Niti Vihar VIP road, causing continuous traffic movement within the residential area.

This has become highly disturbing for the residents, especially students, families, elderly people, and children living in the colony. The constant movement of vehicles not only creates noise and safety concerns but also disrupts the peaceful environment of a residential locality.

I humbly request student leaders, the deputy commissioner, and the Itanagar traffic police to kindly intervene and restrict entry and exit of vehicles through Mowb II Colony, except for vehicles belonging to the residents of the colony.

I hope the authorities concerned will take necessary steps at the earliest in the interest of public safety and residential peace.

A concerned resident

of Mowb II Colony