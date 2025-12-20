Editor,

I wish to share some observations on the recently concluded elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The overall conduct of the election reflected the strength of our democratic framework. Polling in difficult terrain, orderly management of booths, and the participation of voters from diverse regions demonstrated administrative preparedness and public faith in the electoral process. The peaceful atmosphere during voting and counting was particularly encouraging and deserves appreciation.

However, every democratic exercise also offers scope for improvement. The recent elections highlighted the need for stronger voter awareness initiatives, especially regarding electoral rules and ethical voting practices. The circulation of unverified information and the influence of non-issue-based narratives indicate gaps that can be addressed through better civic education and timely communication.

In certain areas, logistical limitations and information gaps affected the ability of voters to make fully informed choices. Bridging these gaps through technology, outreach programmes, and transparent dissemination of information would further strengthen future elections.

Elections are not merely about results but about continuous improvement of democratic processes. By acknowledging both the positive aspects and the shortcomings in a constructive manner, we can move towards a more informed, inclusive, and mature democracy.

It is hoped that lessons from this election will guide better planning and greater public engagement in the years to come.

Sange Choedon,

3rd year BTech student,

NIT Allahabad