DAPORIJO, 28 Dec: Chetam Volleyball Club entered into the final of the 52nd Si-Donyi Hilo Yade Nidak Volleyball Tournament, defeating Veins United by 2-1 sets in the semifinal played at Si-Donyi Jaring here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

The Chetam team came from one set behind to beat their opponents 19-25, 25-15 and 15-6. In the final, they will meet the winner of the second semifinal, to be played between Dong Volleyball Club and Dugi Volleyball Club on 30 December. The final will be held on the same day.

Earlier, Chetam Volleyball Club beat Apaa Ama Volley Club 25-12, 25-22; Dugi Volleyball Club defeated Gite Ripa Volleyball Club 25-22, 21-25, 15-13; Dong Volleyball Club defeated Veins United 25-19, 25-23; Chetam Volleyball Club defeated Dugi Volleyball Club 24-26, 25-20, 15-7; and Dong Volleyball Club defeated Pvto Dumpum Volleyball Club 26-24, 25-19.

Pratap Baja was deputed by the Arunachal Pradesh Volleyball Referee Board to supervise the tournament, and Marbam Dugi from Daporijo assisted him.

Organised by the Central Si-Donyi Hilo Celebration Committee-2026, the tournament has been sponsored by Dr Daklo Nidak Tamin in memory of his wife Yade Nidak.

Pakding Kodak and Tabu Rago, chairman and secretary, respectively, of the 52nd Central Si-Donyi Hilo Celebration Committee-2026 attended the opening ceremony, former chairman of the Central Si-Donyi Hilo Celebration Committee, Dosh Dasi Tamin, informed in a release.