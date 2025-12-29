CHIMPU, 28 Dec: KIC Chowkham (Namsai) emerged champions of the ASMITA City LeagueFootball Tournament, 2025 after registering a convincing 2-0 victory over KIC Namsai in the final match played at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy here on Saturday.

The league witnessed enthusiastic participation and high-quality performances, highlighting the growing momentum of women’s football in the region.

Osi Pegu of KIC Chowkham was adjudged the ‘best scorer’ of the league for her consistent goal-scoring performances, while Dechin Yangton of KIC Tawang was named the player of the tournament for her outstanding all-round display throughout the competition.

The league was organised by the Sports Department under the Khelo India initiative ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action), which primarily focuses on promoting a gender-neutral sports culture and encouraging women’s participation in sports. The programme was supported by the Sports Authority of India, which works closely with national sports federations and state governments in conducting leagues across multiple age groups at zonal and national levels.

Since its inception in 2021, ASMITA leagues haveseen the participation of over 2.14 lakh women athletes across the country. During 2024-25, a total of 53,101 female athletes competed in 550 leagues spanning 27 sports disciplines, reflecting the initiative’s expanding reach and impact.

The final match and the closing ceremony wereattended by National Health Mission nodal officer Dr Bombei Tayeng Toko, along with officers and officials from the Sports Department.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Toko emphasised the importance of gender equality, and urged young girls to pursue their dreams by breaking societal norms that often confine them to household responsibilities. She encouraged the athletes to identify their strengths, whether in sports or other career paths, and highlighted that maintaining good health is the key to long-term success.

The tournament concluded with a medal distribution ceremony, during which technical officials, the medical team, and members of the organising committee were felicitated. Team contingents and players were also honoured.