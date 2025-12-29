NAFRA, 28 Dec: The district-level Subroto Cup [U-17] tournament for Bichom began at Shungji ground here on 27 December.

Nafra ZPM Nichang Jangju and Sirilang ZPM Rijanmo Khangriju witnessed the inaugural match.

Jangju highlighted the importance of sports for overall development of students, while Khangriju motivated the players to give their best, and said that such tournaments provide a platform for young talents to shine and build confidence.

Deputy Director of School Education Akkin Pertin highlighted the background and significance of Subroto Mukherjee Cup. Pertin encouraged the young footballers to maintain discipline and sportsman spirit throughout the tournament.