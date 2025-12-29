JULLANG, 28 Dec: The Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT) organised its gurukuls’ annual meet at HIM International School here on Saturday, celebrating indigenous knowledge systems, cultural continuity, and holistic education.

The annual meet was inaugurated by Information & Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, who interacted with children from the four established DPCCT gurukuls.

Lauding the efforts of the DPCCT, the minister said that the future of Arunachal Pradesh’ rich cultural heritage rests in strong and capable hands. He emphasised the importance of speaking native languages, stating that language is the key to preserving identity, traditions, and values.

Dukam also assured of full support for the upcoming gurukul, Nyibu Nyigam Yarku Yekar, proposed to be established in Upper Subansiri district.

DPCCT chairman Katung Wahge in his address highlighted the role of gurukuls as centres of indigenous wisdom blended with modern education. He stated that culturally conscious indigenous language teachers guide students in traditional rituals, customs, sports, and belief systems, while collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya ensures quality CBSE-based education through experienced teaching staff.

“This unique integration enables students to become future-ready individuals who are deeply rooted in culture and environmentally conscious,” he added.

The chairman informed that at present 424 students are enrolled across the four DPCCT gurukuls: Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, Rang (East Kameng); NyubuNyvgam Yerko, Mwya (Keyi Panyor); Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu, Basar (Leparada); and Nilung Tungko, Pabo (Siang district).

Children from all four gurukuls will participate in sports, cultural, and literary activities, showcasing traditional knowledge and artistic expressions, during the annual meet.

The inaugural programme was attended also by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, MLAs HayangMangfi and Jikke Tako, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, secretary Maya Murtem, and representatives of various community-based organisations. (DIPRO)