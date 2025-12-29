The Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) has objected to what it described as unauthorised entry and relocation of a Schedule I hoolock gibbon family in Lower Dibang Valley, stating that the action was carried out without the consent of the landowners, villagers, or customary institutions. It also rejected the portrayal of the move as a ‘rescue’, asserting that the gibbons were neither stranded nor endangered.

The apex body has demanded an immediate halt to wildlife relocations from Idu Mishmi villages, recognition of community-based conservation practices, and strict adherence to the principle of free, prior, and informed consent under the Idu Mishmi Code of Research Ethics. Legal notices have been served on Forest Department officials and the Wildlife Trust of India, seeking accountability.

The IMCLS stated that the incident reflects a broader disregard for community consent in the region. It noted that under the Idu Mishmi ethic of misu miri, harming culturally protected species is strictly forbidden – a system that has ensured longstanding coexistence between the community and wildlife.

Conservation cannot be forced; it must be carried out with full consent and prior permission. No conservation effort can succeed without the active involvement of local communities. In all major conservation success stories, communities have been at the forefront of these efforts. The era of fortress conservation is over, and any organisation genuinely committed to conservation must respect this reality.