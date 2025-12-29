BASAR, 28 Dec: Mau (UP)-based National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM), in collaboration with the ICAR research complex here in Leparada district, organised an awareness-cum-skill development programme on applications and benefits of microbial inputs, along with an input distribution programme, here on 27 December.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi distributed irrigation pipes and vermibeds to farmers, and advised them to use the inputs properly for their own benefit.

NBAIM scientist Dr Jyoti Prakash Singh explained the use of agriculturally important microbes to maintain soil and plant health. Dr Singh also demonstrated biogrow, a bioformulation, and explained its uses. The formulation contains beneficial microbes for plant growth, he said.

During the technical session, soil science expert Dr Ampe Tasung elaborated vermicomposting by using locally available raw materials.

ICAR Centre ACTO Dr Gerik Bagra explained dragon fruit package and practices.

Over 120 farmers from different parts of Leparada district attended the programme.

A similar programme had been conducted for farmers of West Siang and Siang district on 26 December at Bagra village.