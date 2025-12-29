ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: The Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) welcomed the state government’s decision to include the AEDMA conclave as an annual event under the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department.

The association termed the move recognition of the growing role of the AEDMA in the state.

AEDMA President JT Tagam thanked the state government for addressing the longstanding grievances of digital media houses by introducing a comprehensive unified advertisement policy for electronic and print media. He particularly appreciated the provision of a separate budgetary allocation for advertisements in local digital media.

Tagam appealed to digital media owners across the state to uphold high professional standards and maintain quality, credibility and responsibility of news content published on their respective platforms.

The association held its first executive body-cum-consultative meeting with representatives of digital media owners and its members here on Sunday.

Earlier, Tagam issued appointment letters to all the newly inducted executive members appointed to the vacant posts of the association.

In addition to the elected posts, Techi Tat was appointed as treasurer, Gichik Tadam as convener, Giah Limpeah as IPR secretary, Gungli Narayan as sports secretary, Agam Dui as cultural secretary, and Sunday Flago as office secretary.

During the meeting, the association discussed various challenges faced by digital media platforms and reaffirmed its commitment to work collaboratively for the growth and professionalism of digital media houses in the state.