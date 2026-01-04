NEW DELHI, 3 Jan: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has planned to train one lakh cadets as first responders in the wake of natural disasters, and raise a group of ‘cyber warriors’ who can contribute to bolstering India’s digital defence mechanism, a top official said on Saturday.

These will be integrated with the national database, NCC Director General Lt Gen Virendra Vats said during a press conference on the NCC’s Republic Day Camp 2026 that began on 30 December at the Cariappa Parade Ground at the Delhi cantonment.

He announced that for the “first time, parade and contingent commanders of the NCC will march carrying a sword during the 2026 Republic Day parade, “at par” with the members of military contingents.

The officer also said the NCC has started work on raising four to five hubs across the country where select cadets can be trained on drone and counter-drone aspects.

A total of 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the annual camp this year. More than 200 cadets from over 20 friendly foreign countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Bangladesh, Nepal and Malaysia, are also taking part.

The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like the best cadet competition, small arms firing, marching contingent during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, and flag area designing.

This year, 127 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh union territories, and 131 cadets from the Northeastern region are participating, officials said.

Lt Gen Vats, in response to a query, said the NCC plans to increase its strength from 17 lakh to 20 lakh in a phased manner, and “we plan to achieve it by 2028.”

Girls cadets form 40 percent of the total current strength, he added.

He also made a presentation on the occasion,outlining various future plans of the NCC.

In coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the NCC has planned to train as many as one lakh cadets as “first responders” in the wake of any natural disaster, he said.

These cadets will be known as yuva apda mitras, and they will be trained and linked with the national database, so that the services can be used by the nation in case of need in future, Lt Gen Vats said.

Furthermore, work is also in progress under a plan to raise 10,000 cadets as ‘cyber warriors’, “who can stand as a wall of digital defence, as today the cyber domain is getting weaponised,” he told reporters.

They will be integrated with the national database, too, the NCC DG added.

“The idea is to raise cadets who are disciplined, have leadership qualities and possess a spirit of adventure,” he said.

The annual camp will be formally inaugurated by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday.

Military leaders, including the chief of the defence staff, the three service chiefs, and IAF’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be interacting with the cadets at the ongoing camp this month, officials said.

Astronaut Shukla recently visited the International Space Station (ISS) as part of an Axiom-4 mission, becoming the first Indian to do so.

Lt Gen Vats further said a PM rally generally takes place every year on 27 January – after the Republic Day parade on 26 January – but, due to some contingency, the event will be held on 28 January this time.

Soil collected from various islands of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago by NCC cadets during a sailing expedition will be presented in an urn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally at Delhi cantonment, he added.

Five different expeditions, including a running-cum-sailing expedition carried out at Lakshadweep and three cyclothons, would be flagged in by the prime minister on his visit to the NCC’s Republic Day Camp 2026. (PTI)