ZIRO, 3 Jan: The High Vision Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society (HVTCCS) Ltd here in Lower Subansiri district concluded the celebration of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025 with a closing ceremony held here on Saturday.

The programme was organised under the theme ‘Cooperatives build a better world’, aiming to promote social inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainable development. Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Hage Tarung and DRCS (i/c) Hage Komo were among those who attended the programme.

The programme commenced with a tree plantation drive at the mini-secretariat campus, symbolising commitment towards environmental conservation. As part of the year-long observance, education and awareness programmes, along with literary and sports activities were conducted, with focus on forest conservation, climate change awareness, and promotion of a clean and green environment among children.

Naharlagun RCS Office DRCS Gyati Kobing in his keynote address said that the United Nations haddeclared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives, as adopted by the International Cooperative Alliance. He further said that the programme was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 November, 2024 in New Delhi, and guidelines were issued to all states and union territories to observe it as part of their annual departmental activities throughout the year.

The programme was attended by administrative officers, HoDs, AWAZ president AWAZ Dr Subu Tasso Kampu, AWAZ secretary Takhe Rinyo Nani, APWWS Ziro unit secretary Millo Yabii Taku, India National Youth awardee Tilling Yam, and representatives from various cooperative societies and self-help groups.

DRC (i/c) Komo highlighted the achievements of the cooperative sector and its significant contribution to the rural economy. He lauded the management of the HVTCCS Ltd for its exceptional performance and sustained efforts in benefitting members and the community at large.

DC (i/c) Tarung congratulated the board of directors of the HVTCCS Ltd for their commendable achievements, and lauded the initiative taken towards environmental conservation. He further said that the cooperative sector is particularly well-suited for rural areas, as socioeconomic development in the villages is effectively achieved through cooperative and self-help mechanisms.

AWAZ president Dr Kampu, among others, also addressed the gathering.

On 30 December last year, the HVTCCS had received the Regional Award for Cooperative Excellence and Merit-2025 from the National Cooperative Development Corporation under the union Cooperation Ministry. (DIPRO)