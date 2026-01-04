– Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

A velvet shadow on the floor,

Slips in through the kitchen door.

Eyes that shine so soft and bright,

Dreaming gently in the light.

He stretches slow with graceful ease,

Moves like wind among the trees.

Silent steps and watchful eyes,

A little hunter, calm and wise.

When the moon lights up the sky,

He wakes to run and leap up high.

Chasing shadows, swift and sly,

A playful spark goes racing by.

Loyal, loving, wild and free,

A gentle soul for all to see.

From pointed ears to waving tail,

His quiet magic shall prevail.