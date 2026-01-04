[ Tadar Nana ]

At the age of just 22, Habung Richo (HR Khai), a young independent singer- songwriter from Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, is on his way to create a space for himself in the Indian music scene. His songs are deeply rooted in his own personal experiences and are a reflection of the internal struggles of the youth navigating through the uncertainties of life.

Growing up in Arunachal Pradesh played a crucial role in his artistic career. The vast landscape of the state, its tight-knit community life, and cultural influences helped Khai develop an early sensitivity towards sound and emotion. What initially started as a mild interest in music gradually turned into the only medium through which he could articulate his thoughts and emotions. As he puts it, “Music became my way of expressing thoughts that words alone couldn’t capture.”

As a budding artist, Khai credits the artists that are known for their originality and emotional depth as his inspiration. He cites the names of global musicians The Weekend and Lauv, along with Indian indie artist Prateek Kuhad, as his role models. At the same time, he acknowledges the profound impact of artists from the Northeast with their authentic approach to music, serving as a guide for the up and coming generation of musicians.

Khai’s journey as an artist was shaped by a difficult phase in his life, during which he experienced emotional distance from himself. Music became his primary outlet. A form of coping mechanism soon took a turn into a creative pursuit, which helped him find confidence and direction in life.

Through his music compositions, Khai wishes to portray the reality of the young people of Arunachal that he witnesses. His songs often indulge in the themes of pressure, identity struggle, self-doubt, and the fear of not being heard. “I attempt to express the silent dreams and conflicts of our youths,” he says, explaining that many of these experiences often remain unspoken.

According to Khai, creating music independently comes with numerous challenges – shortage ofresources, limited access to recording studios, and mental exhaustion. However, in spite of all these difficulties, he says that staying committed to his music helped him overcome these struggles.

For the aspiring artists of Arunachal, Khai offers an honest advice derived from his own journey. He advises young artists to have faith in their voice, and to stay consistent. He also tells them to start with whatever little resources available to them. He further adds that self-doubt is natural but should never hinder progress.

His recent release, ‘Hope’, portrays the reflection of his artistic approach. The song was written during a low phase, with it majorly focusing on perseverance and emotional reassurance.

According to Khai, ‘Hope’ is “a letter to myself and everyone struggling silently, reminding us that light always returns.” He expressed hope that listeners who are dealing with emotional struggles can relate to the message encrypted in the song and find comfort in it.

Some of his other songs – ‘Still Awake (3am)’, ‘Better’, ‘Feel So Good’ and ‘Hope

My Sugar’ – are available on digital music service Spotify.

His song ‘In Pieces’ is expected to be released soon.

Looking ahead, Khai plans to continue creating music and to blend R&B, indie, and regional influences to create something unique and powerful. He wishes to experiment with different genres of music, and to collaborate with artists from other regions. As his musical journey continues, Khai keeps his focus on staying committed to his roots while simultaneously expanding his artistic reach.(The writer is an intern at The Arunachal Times)