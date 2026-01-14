HAWAI, 13 Jan: The annual action plan (AAP) under the VB-G RAM G (erstwhile MGNREGA) for the financial year 2026-27 for Anjaw district was finalised during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

Prior to the approval of the AAP, the action plans presented by the BDOs of their respective community development blocks were discussed in detail.

After deliberations, the plans were finalised and approved by the district-level screening committee members.

The meeting was chaired by DC Millo Kojin and was attended by the ZPC, ZPMs, the district agriculture officer, the district health officer, district veterinary officer, divisional forest development officer, executive engineers from the WRD and the PHED, the district programme development officer, deputy director of rural development, block development officers, and senior rural development staff. (DIPRO)