DEOMALI, 13 Jan: PHE&WS Eastern Zone Chief Engineer Tomo Basar reviewed the progress of ongoing health infrastructure projects under the PHE&WS Department at a state-level meeting here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Chairing the meeting, Basar emphasised the importance of close coordination with the Health & Family Welfare Department, particularly for effective implementation of health infrastructure projects.

He stated that the implementation of the mega water treatment plant project integrated with the Tourism Department would not only help the government generate revenue but also create employment opportunities for local unemployed youths through tourism-related activities. Basar said that the project is one of its kind in the state as it is integrated with value-added tourism components.

The chief engineer urged all superintending engineers and executive engineers to conduct regular monitoring meetings to ensure timely and proper implementation of projects, while maintaining prescribed quality standards.

The meeting was attended by superintending engineers from seven circles, executive engineers from eight districts, and technical experts from the PHE&WS Department. (DIPRO)