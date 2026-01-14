HAWAI, 13 Jan: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) concluded its 10-day civil action programme in Glothangla and Nilang villages in Anjaw district, during which the force conducted combined health camps for both humans and animals, and also distributed essential items to the villagers.

Over 100 villagers availed of free medical check-ups. Veterinary medicines were also distributed for the treatment of domestic animals. Portable solar lamps and water tanks were also distributed.

The combined health camp was organised in the presence of Goiliang-Hayuliang Sector Commanding Officer Dr Iken Lendo, and 25th ITBP Deputy Commandant Dr NK Koustik, who served as the medical officer. (DIPRO)