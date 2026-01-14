ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Three talented candidates will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the upcoming regional skills competition in Guwahati (Assam), scheduled from 19 to 22 January.

The candidates selected to showcase their expertise on the regional stage are Nemcha Janpi in floristry, Narang Tailyang in cooking, and Maga Rina in restaurant service.

The Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department (SDED) on Tuesday felicitated the three selected candidates. They will undergo an intensive three-day specialised training session with two candidates in Bangalore and one in Itanagar prior to the main event in Guwahati.

Congratulating the selected trio, SDED Deputy Director Gyati Kacho said that “the participation of these three youths marks a positive step in our mission to put Arunachal on the national skill map.” He further said: “We are committed to providing the right platform to our youths to showcase their talent at regional, national and international levels.”

Earlier, the selected trio was provided adequate counselling and informed about the dos and don’ts at the directorate office.

The India Skills Competition is a biennial event organised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). India Skills is the country’s biggest skill competition, designed to demonstrate the highest standards of proficiency and provide a platform to youths to showcase their talent at regional, national and international levels.

The regional level competition will be held in Guwahati, while the national level competition will be held in New Delhi and the international level competition in China. All expenses of the participants are borne by the MSDE.

This year, the DSDE took proactive steps to ensure Arunachal’s presence, receiving applications from over 100 aspiring professionals across various trades. To maintain high standards, the department appointed Mind Phoenix Advisory Services LLP as the project management unit (PMU) and knowledge partner to oversee the rigorous selection process and handhold the department in identifying top-tier talent.