ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Scientists from Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Space Applications Centre (APSAC) explained the use of space technology for societal benefits to a large number of women participants during an awareness programme held here on Tuesday.

The awareness programme on ‘Space technology applications for societal benefit’ was organised specially for tribal women of Arunachal Pradesh by the NESAC, in collaboration with the APSAC.

Addressing the participants, APSAC Joint Director Dr Liagi Tajo emphasised the growing role of space technology in inclusive development, highlighting the importance of empowering women, especially from tribal communities, with scientific knowledge and digital tools for sustainable societal progress.

Dr Chandan Goswami, scientist and state coordinator (Arunachal Pradesh), NESAC, delivered a lecture on the use of space technology for developmental activities. He elaborated applications, such as site suitability analysis for horticultural and agricultural crops, space technology for fishery development, border area development, disaster management, natural resource management, etc, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Ratan Anya emphasised the use of space technology for empowering women,and urged the participants to become progressive entrepreneurs using latest technologies.

Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Member Secretary Yakar Dawe stressed the use of space technology in site suitability mapping. She urged the APSAC to plan for orientation of youths of Arunachal through space technology awareness programmes.

Both Anya and Dawe emphasised immediate stopping of poppy cultivation and adopting alternative farming practices using modern technologies like remote sensing and GIS.

A dedicated technical session on UAV (drone) applications was conducted by Dorzon Mugli, technical engineer at the APSAC, during which a live demonstration was conducted on the use of drones in mapping, agriculture, infrastructure planning, and disaster response.

Over 100 women self-help groups’ members attended the programme.