ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the first consignment of 2,000 Asiatic lilium stems, sourced from Lower Subansiri district, has been dispatched, marking the state’s entry into organised commercial floriculture.

The consignment was sent to Assam’s Guwahati, he said.

“Flagged off the state’s first-ever consignment of cut flowers to Guwahati. This inaugural dispatch of 2,000 Asiatic lilium stems, sourced from Lower Subansiri district, has generated approximately Rs 1 lakh in farmer revenue, marking the dawn of a new era in commercial floriculture,” Khandu said in a post on X on Monday.

The initiative was supported under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), through which the state government was promoting the cultivation of high-quality cut and loose flowers suited to Arunachal Pradesh’ diverse agro-climatic conditions, an official said.

“In the days ahead, these blooms will reach major flower markets across India, ushering in a new chapter of prosperity, sustainability, and inclusive growth for our farmers,” the chief minister said.

In another social media post, Khandu shared that Arunachal has taken a significant step towards protecting and promoting its unique farm produce, with the geographical indication (GI) application for oranges of Upper Subansiri being filed with the GI Registry in Chennai by the representative body of local farmer-producer organisations.

“This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. The filing of the GI application marks a major step towards empowering farmers, strengthening the rural economy, and showcasing Arunachal’s unique produce on the national and global stage,” he said.

The chief minister also announced the ‘Harvest of the Month’ initiative to recognise progressive farmers contributing to the growth of the horticulture sector.

“We proudly announce the Harvest of the Month, celebrating the inspiring journeys of progressive farmers who are strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’ horticulture sector through hard work, innovation, and perseverance,” Khandu said.

Among those recognised are Hage Jailyang, who has successfully taken up commercial floriculture with support under the MIDH scheme, and Higi Tepik of Dugi village in Kamporijo circle of Kamle district, who has been engaged in mandarin orange cultivation since 2003.

“Congratulations to our Harvest of the Month achievers,” the chief minister added.

The developments reflect the state’s growing focus on horticulture-led growth, farmer empowerment and value addition, with floriculture and GI tagging emerging as key drivers of rural income in Arunachal, the official added. (PTI)