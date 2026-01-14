ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, and expressed hope that the sacred festival and the year ahead would bring peace, harmony, joy, and prosperity to every home.

The governor said that each year, thousands of devotees and pilgrims gather at the sacred Parasuram Kund to take part in the traditional Makar Sankranti Mela, reflecting deep faith and timeless tradition.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he welcomed all pilgrims and visitors.

“May this holy festival strengthen the bonds of fraternity, compassion, and mutual respect among us all,” the governor said.

Parnaik also extended greetings on the occasion of Magh Bihu, and conveyed his good wishes to the Assamese community in the state and to the people of Assam.

“May the spirit of Magh Bihu usher in happiness, goodwill, and mutual understanding among all,” the governor said.

He also extended greetings on the occasion of Pongal festival, and conveyed his heartfelt felicitations to the Tamil community who live and serve in Arunachal Pradesh.

“May this auspicious festival usher in happiness, prosperity, and renewed hope in every home,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)