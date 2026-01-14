ZIRO, 13 Jan: The Lower Subansiri district administration on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and the District Health Society for implementation of a sanitation project under the IOCL’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Under the MoA, the PSU will provide a financial assistance of Rs 63.98 lakh for the procurement of four hydraulic tipper garbage vehicles for Lower Subansiri district. The project will be implemented through the District Health Society, a registered CSR implementing agency.

The initiative aims to strengthen solid waste management and sanitation services in public places across the district.

The MoA will remain in force for a period of up to 12 months or until completion of the project, whichever is earlier.

The MoA was signed by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, IOCL Senior Manager (HR-CSR) Malati Malakar, and District Medical Officer Dr Millo Kunya.

The Society for Multi-Dimensional, Innovative, Lead for Education and Environment (SMILE), Ziro played a key role in facilitating the signing of the MoA.

SMILE chairman Taru Tana, and its founder and former chairman Dr Nani Tamang Jose were also present during the signing of the MoA. (DIPRO)