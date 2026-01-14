AALO, 13 Jan: Around 17 farmers from different villages of Tirbin circle participated in a training programme on climate resilient agriculture, organised by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Tuesday.

The event aimed to equip farmers with skills and knowledge to adapt to climate change.

Addressing the farmers, ICAR NEH Arunachal Pradesh Centre Head Dr Doni Jini explained climate-resilient agriculture, and highlighted the changes in weather patterns over the years, emphasising the need for farmers to adopt technologies to reduce the effectsof climate change.

He also addressed farmers’ queries regarding diseases affecting dairy, poultry, and piggery, providing guidance on vaccination schedules for various livestock.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasised the importance of implementing climate-resilient agriculture practices to ensure food security, improve livelihoods, and protect the environment. He outlined key strategies for crop management, soil conservation and water management, and pulse and millet cultivation in jhum fields to improve crop yields,enhance food security, and promote environmental sustainability.

Plant Breeding ACTO Dr Rita Nongthombamfocused on crop diversification, advocating growing a variety of crops to reduce the risk of complete crop failure due to extreme weather events, while Soil Science STO Wangnem Rekhung highlighted the benefits of organic fertilisers, such as vermicompost, in promoting soil health and reducing chemical use.

Inputs such as vermibeds (HDPE), mulching polyethylene sheets, and UV stabilised polythene sheets for rain shelters were later distributed among the farmers.