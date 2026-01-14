CHAYANG TAJO, 13 Jan: National Youth Day was celebrated at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya(VKV) here in East Kameng district on Monday in befitting manner.

Bhalukpong-based 59 Bn ITBP Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhopal Singh and Chayang Tajo Canara Bank branch manager Sewak Thapa were among the invitees.

During the programme, VKV teacher Mritunjay Mishra highlighted the past glory of India and Swami Vivekananda’s contribution and vision for national reconstruction.

ASI Singh commended the organisation for running the school in such a remote area of the state and nurturing the children to make them stand on their own feet. Thapa in his address urged the students to follow the path shown by Swami Vivekananda.

Traditional group dance, patriotic dance, and a drama on the life of Swami Vivekananda were the highlights of the event.