Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: The state’s cyber crime police station (CCPS) has arrested one Gaurav Chetri (22), a resident of Kashipur, Haflong (Assam), in a case related to hacking, impersonation, and online blackmail of a woman through social media.

The cyber crime cell informed that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66C and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2008 on 8January.

“Based on a complaint that the victim’s Google drive was compromised and her private images were misused to extort money, investigation revealed that a fake Instagram account was created in the victim’s name and was used to threaten her with circulation of her private images unless money was paid. Technical analysis, including IP logs and CDR records, led investigators to a mobile number linked to the account,” the cyber cell added.

It further informed that a police team, led by CCPS OC Inspector Bumchu Krong and comprising SI Subhash Tapak, Head Constable KK Tripathi, and Constables Sourav Nath and Manoj Kumar, proceeded to Umrangsao in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Thursday, and arrested Gaurav Chetri after following due legal procedures.

A mobile phone and the linked SIM card used to operate the account were seized. Further investigation is in progress.

The cyber cell informed that the victim’s social media account was accessed through “brute-force password guessing.” The cyber cell police have advised the citizens to use a difficult-to-guess alphanumeric password to protect their privacy and remain safe from online hackers.