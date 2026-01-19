NAMSAI, 18 Jan: Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Friday reviewedvarious projects being undertaken in Namsai district.

Sona, along with local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and officials from the department, inspected the Mahadevpur-I to Krishnapur road and a built-up girder bridge of 35m span over the Pabojan river in Mahadevpur.

Emphasising on quality of work, Sona stated that quality is a hallmark of PMGSY roads, and advocated adherence to quality standard, timely completion of projects, stern action against non-performing contractor/contracting agencies, black-listing of such contractors, and effective utilisation of fund.

The minister laid special focus on resolving the bottlenecks related to terrain challenges and non-performing contractors. He stressed on mandatory signing of undertakings to ensure timely completion and quality assurance.

He said that lackadaisical attitude of officers would be viewed seriously, and advised all field engineersto “revisit the projects and come up with proper management plans to implement the projects.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also attended the review meeting and stressed on infrastructural development, which, he said, plays a critical and strategic role in the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

MLA Namchoom reiterated the government’scommitment to ensure last mile connectivity in remote and border areas, “as rural infrastructure is vital for inclusive growth and Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Officers the Miao and Namsai RWD circles presented updates on ongoing and completed road and bridge projects under the PMGSY and the VVP.

RWD Secretary PN Thungon, PMGSY Chief Engineer N Rigia, and technical adviser to the state government, KC Dhimole, also attended the review meeting.