ZIRO, 19 Jan: Best practices in homestay management were discussed during a meeting between members of the Ziro Tourism Organisation (ZTO) and tourism entrepreneurs from Meghalaya Tourism, led by Meghalaya Tourism Assistant Director Bulbully S Marak, here in Lower Subansiri district on 18 January.

The delegation also included tourism entrepreneurs from Changlang, Tirap, Longding, and Siangdistricts.

During the interaction programme, which was chaired by DTO Khoda Yakang Millo, special emphasis was laid on preservation and protection of cultural landscapes, traditional values, and local flora and fauna, highlighting sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

As part of the programme, 30 delegates were invited by the state’s Tourism Department to attend the Chullyu Agro-Tourism Festival. The delegates also undertook extensive field visits across the Ziro valley to obtain firsthand experience of community-based tourism initiatives and local hospitality models.

Members of the ZTO who attended the programme included tour operator and NGO Ngunu Ziro member Koj Mama, homestay operator and Ngunu Ziro member Punyo Chada, and homestay proprietor RubuAmpi.

The interaction provided a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, reinforcing Ziro’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism while safeguarding its rich cultural and natural heritage. (DIPRO)