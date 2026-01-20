HAYULIANG, 19 Jan: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has successfully introduced pomegranate and plum cultivation under the Vibrant Village Programme in Kaho, Kibithoo, Musai, and Dong villages.

As part of the initiative, healthy pomegranate and plum saplings had been distributed to farmers in March 2025.

Following the distribution, horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav conducted regular field monitoring visits and provided timely technical guidance along with capacity-building trainings to ensure scientific crop management practices such as weeding, training and pruning, and integrated pest and disease management of pomegranate and plum fruit crops.

Land and water conservation engineering expert Ugarsain Sangwan focused on irrigation management practices, particularly drip irrigation in orchards, to address water scarcity during the winter season.

Organic nutrient management practices, including application of vermicompost and compost, were implemented in pomegranate and plum crops. After one year of cultivation, the plants showed healthy growth and good establishment in the field.

“This intervention has emerged as a promising step towards improving farmers’ livelihoods, strengthening nutritional security, and enhancing the income potential of farming households in the vibrant villages,” the KVK stated in a release.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal urged all farmers to cultivate pomegranate and plum in large areas, as the climatic conditions of the vibrant villages are highly favourable for these fruit crops. He emphasised that pomegranate and plum are high-value crops, and their cultivation can play a crucial role in improving farmers’ livelihoods by enhancing income, ensuring economic sustainability, and promoting overall horticulture orchard development in the vibrant villages.