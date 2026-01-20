PASIGHAT, 19 Jan: An awareness programme on the PM Vishwakarma scheme was organised by Itanagar-based MSME Development & Facilitation Centre, in collaboration with the East Siang district administration & the District Industries Centre (DIC), at the IGJ auditorium here on Monday.

During the programme, East Siang DIC ADI Anima Gammeng informed the participants that the Vishwakarma scheme is designed for traditional artisans and craftsmen and they should avail its benefits. She also advised the gram panchayat leaders to create awareness about the scheme at the grassroots level.

Itanagar Branch MSME-DFO Vijay Sherawat presented a brief on the guidelines of the PM Vishwakarma scheme during the programme. (DIPRO)