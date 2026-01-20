TEZU, 19 Jan: Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo appealed to all residents, traders and institutions to follow waste segregation norms and avoid littering to build a cleaner and healthier Tezu.

Stating that cleanliness is fundamental to public health, environmental protection, and urban development, he urged all stakeholders to cooperate for the successful implementation of the solid waste management (SWM) action plan.

“Tezu, being a small and manageable town, has the advantage of faster behavioural transformation,” the DC said.

The DC reviewed the implementation of user fee charges under the SWM framework at a meeting at his conference hall here on Monday.

Emphasising on dignity and respect for sanitation workers, the DC called for equal treatment of frontline workers and full community support.

Urban Development Executive Engineer Bapenlu Kri outlined the vision of the department to transform the Tezu urban local body into a model town for effective solid waste management in Arunachal Pradesh. She briefed the gathering on the rationale behind introducing user charges, the partial outsourcing of material recovery facility operations to Feedback Foundation, and the long-term objective of establishing a sustainable, people-driven waste management system.

A detailed presentation on the proposed action plan and pricing structure for the implementation of user fee charges was made by the DUDA junior engineer.

Ajay Sinha of Feedback Foundation shared the organisation’s experience of working across more than 100 urban local bodies in cities such as Indore, Goa, Bhopal and Pondicherry. He highlighted that waste management must be treated as a shared civic responsibility, with strong emphasis on source segregation, behaviour change, and public participation.

He proposed daily door-to-door collection, mandatory segregated waste pickup, introduction of four-partitioned collection vehicles, NADEP composting for organic waste, construction of a sanitation park and boundary wall at the MRF, and establishment of RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres.

The foundation also outlined plans for ward-level awareness campaigns, school engagement, sanitation worker dignity initiatives, PPE usage, quarterly health check-ups, and a target of achieving 90% source segregation within 90 days.

Special strategies were discussed for bulk waste generators, commercial establishments, markets and institutions, including separate MoUs and zero-waste certification. (DIPRO)