PANGIN, 19 Jan: Nagaland’s Jalukie-based College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry(CVSAH), in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, organised an off-campus training programme on ‘improved piggery husbandry through plastic-slatted flooring-based pig housing’ here in Siang district on 19 January.

CVSAH Assistant Professor Dr Imtiwati delivered a lecture on the economics of piggery, scientific feeding practices and breeding management.

Assistant Professor Dr Bhabesh Mili of the same institution elaborated plastic-slatted floor-based pig housing system, highlighting its advantages such as improved hygiene, better waste management, enhanced animal welfare, and increased productivity.

Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre Head Dr Doni Jini spoke on general piggery health management and introduced “Bokashi-based” piggery farming as a sustainable and eco-friendly practice.

The chief veterinary officer of Siang district briefed the farmers on various government schemes related to livestock development, procedures for availing benefits, and vaccination programmes for overall livestock health management.

The programme was attended by 50 pig farmers from Pangin. The participants were provided with technical reading materials and inputs including mineral mixtures, vitamins, deworming tablets, and other essential supplements to support scientific pig farming.

The programme was sponsored under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Plastic Engineering in Agricultural Structures and Environment Management, Gangtok Centre, CAEPHT, Ranipool, Sikkim.

The event was coordinated at the local level by Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation chairman Tadang Tamut.