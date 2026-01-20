ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: As part of the upcoming 77th Republic Day celebration, painting and essay writing competitions were held at the Lok Bhavanhere on Monday.

The events, conducted by the governor’s secretariat, witnessed participation of a large number of schoolchildren, including students from Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, and Oju Mission, Naharlagun. Their involvement added colour, creativity, and inclusivity to the celebration.

The winners will be receiving their prize from the governor at the ‘at home’ function.

Governor KT Parnaik initiated the competitions to engage the youths in meaningful participation in the National Day celebration. The initiative aimed to nurture patriotic values, encourage creative expression, and instil a sense of responsibility and civic consciousness among young minds as the nation progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The essay writing competition covered themes such as ‘Unity in diversity: Strength of India’, ‘Children as responsible citizens’, and ‘Our Constitution: Our pride’.

The painting competition focused on the theme of the role of youths in development and nation-building, providing students with an opportunity to express their aspirations for India’s future through art and imagination. (Lok Bhavan)