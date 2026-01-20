ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The Lohit Cooperative General Stores Ltd, Tezu and the Bharatiya Beez Sahakarita Samiti Ltd (BBSSL), New Delhi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conserve, promote and supply quality seeds, particularly of Indian traditional crops.

The MoU also intends to strengthen the activities of cooperative societies, particularly LAMPS, in alignment with the state’s Department of Cooperation, as per guidelines of the union Ministry of Cooperation.

Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing, who presided over the MoU signing ceremony at his office here on Monday, advised them to make all-out efforts to reach out to farmers through LAMPS and provide them with quality seeds, enabling them to increase their productivity.

The BBSSL was represented by its head of cooperative services Jai Prakash Singh, and the Lohit Cooperative General Stores Ltd by its managing director Obang Mibang.

The BBSSL representative also delivered a presentation on the objective, mode and benefits of collaboration.

Joint RCS Michi Gumbo, DRCS Gyati Kobing, senior officers from the RCS office, and NCDC Deputy Director Sandip Pawar attended the programme.