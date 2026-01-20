ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has objected to what it termed “arbitrary and selective” physical reverification of land and properties for compensation under the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project.

In a representation submitted to the chief secretary, the EKSWCO’s Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway Scam Committee’s issue chairman Chopa Cheda alleged that the ongoing reverification exercise, initiated on 14 January, has excluded a crucial stretch between Chainage 0.00 km and 14.600 km (Package 1), raising serious concerns over transparency and fairness.

Cheda said that selective exclusion, particularly of areas inhabited by the Sajolang (Miji) community, while focusing on Nyishi-inhabited belts, amounts to discrimination and could undermine the credibility of the entire exercise.

Citing a government order dated 23 December, 2025, the EKSWCO claimed that no justification has been provided for excluding said stretch from scrutiny.

“This selective approach sends a disturbing message that irregularities exist only in certain communities, which is factually untenable,” the issue chairman stated, adding that corruption and manipulation do not follow community boundaries.

The EKSWCO further alleged that the move has created suspicion of political interference and an attempt to shield alleged irregularities from public scrutiny. It warned that such selective verification could “deepen public distrust and fuel perception.”