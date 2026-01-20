Staff Reporter

POMA, 19 Jan: The villagers of Poma in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district have expressed displeasure over the alleged failure of the PHE&WS Department to safeguard the catchment areas of the Itanagar township water supply intake point.

On Monday, members of the Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS), gaon buras (GBs), panchayat leaders, and village elders issued a strict warning to the department to stop human settlement activities near the catchment areas of the Meh and Mupu rivers, from where drinking water for Itanagar town is tapped.

The villagers have put up a gate blocking the lone road that leads to the intake point. The GPC of Poma panchayat, Techi Punia, GBs Techi Paso, Tayum Senkam, Techi Lera, Tayum Nabro, and Kino Senda, along with members of the PPYWS and village elders were present on the occasion.

“As the department has failed to take any action to safeguard the catchment areas, we are forced to take the matter into our own hands. We have locked this gate and will not allow anyone, including PHE&WS Department workers, to use this road. Until the department comes out with a long-term solution to deal with this issue, the gate will remain closed,” the villagers announced.

The villagers alleged that, without the permission of village authorities, some people have carried out construction activities near the catchment areas.

“We have always cooperated with the authorities in the best interest of everyone. But it seems we are being taken for granted. We have not allowed our own villagers to carry out human settlement in the catchment areas, but now people who are not from our village are doing it. The department is not initiating any action. This is hurting our sentiments,” the villagers added.