New Delhi, 19 Jan: Forty-five-year-old Nitin Nabin was on Monday elected unopposed as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the post as it seeks to further expand its influence in uncharted territories.

Nabin, a five-term Bihar MLA, emerged as the sole candidate for the top party post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders filing nomination papers in his support.

Nabin will be formally declared as BJP president on Tuesday. He will succeed JP Nadda, who has been at the helm for an extended period since 2020.

“I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party,” K Laxman, the returning officer for the presidential election, said in a statement.

Laxman said 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin as the BJP national president and all nomination papers were found to be valid.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, several other senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, and union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers of Nabin’s candidature for the post of BJP national president.

Of the 37 sets of nomination papers, 36 were filed by the state units of the party and one set was submitted by the BJP Parliamentary Party.

Outgoing president Nadda, senior ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Nayab Saini, Pramod Sawant, Pema Khandu and Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those present on the occasion.

Laxman said that, according to the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.

“In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid,” he said.

He said the BJP national president’s election process was initiated after the election of 30 state presidents out of 36 states, well above the required number for completing a minimum of 50 percent of the states.

He said the notification of the schedule of events was announced and the electoral roll was published on 16 January.

Born in 1980, the year the BJP was founded, Nabin took the political plunge in 2006 after the death of his father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, who was a BJP MLA.

Nabin, who was the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the Bihar government, was appointed working president of the BJP on 14 December last year. (PTI)