NEW DELHI, 14 Feb: The union cabinet has approved a Rs 18,662-crore project to construct a four-lane access-controlled greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, featuring India’s first road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Currently, the connectivity between Numaligarh on NH715 and Gohpur on NH 15 is 240 km – from the existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on NH 52, which takes six hours passing through Numaligarh, the Kaziranga National Park, and Biswanath town, the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) said in a statement on Saturday.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield road connecting Gohpur on NH15 to Numaligarh on the 715 section, including a 15.79 km road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra river, to be developed at a total cost of Rs 18,662 crore in Assam, it added.

The project will be developed on an engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) model, the MoRTH said.

This will be the first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in India and the second in the world. The project will provide significant benefit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other Northeastern states. It will also enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reduce logistics costs and drive socioeconomic growth in the region.

The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam. Additionally, the project will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 11 economic nodes, three social nodes, two tourist nodes and eight logistic nodes, providing enhanced connectivity with four major railway stations, two airports, and two inland waterways, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Upon completion, the project will play a pivotal role in strategic considerations, regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major economic centres and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development.

The project will also generate approximately 80 lakh person-days of direct and indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions.

Sarma said the Centre's approval for the country's first twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in the state is a historic milestone.

Sarma expressed gratitude to the prime minister for approving the 33.7 km-long four-lane corridor, including a 15.79 km tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.

Sarma said that the project, a dream which was sown in 2021, will shorten the distance between Numaligarh and Gohpur from 240 km to 34 km, reduce travel time by 95 percent from six hours to just 20 minutes, enhance freight efficiency and minimise logistics cost.

”This tunnel will be a strategic lifeline for Assam and the entire Northeast, unlocking new avenues for trade, tourism and industrial growth,” he said.

It will also be Assam’s fourth rail line crossing the mighty Brahmaputra river, which will ease passenger and logistics movement, he said. (PTI)