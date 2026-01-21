ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik conferred the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) Rajya Puraskar to 33 outstanding awardees, including 16 Guides, during the 23rd Rajya Puraskar award ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

In total, 114 Scouts and Guides, including 61 Guides, qualified for the prestigious state-level award this year.

The governor congratulated the awardees on their accomplishment and expressed hope that they would inspire their peers. He advised the awardees to strike a fine balance between tradition and technology, maintain physical fitness, engage in outdoor activities, and make regular practice of yoga a part of their daily lives.

Impressed by the commitment and activities of the BSG, the governor called upon the Scouts and Guides to “serve as ambassadors of hygiene and sanitation, health, cleanliness, environmental awareness, and anti-drug campaigns.”

Expressing faith in the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, the governor said that “the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be realised through Viksit Yuva – young citizens who are developed, disciplined, and guided by strong values.”

Stating that the strength of India tomorrow will be shaped by the youths’ strength today, the governor further advised the youths to uphold the core values of honesty, kindness, respect, and responsibility in all walks of life. He encouraged them to remain lifelong learners, continue serving their communities, respect and celebrate diversity in culture, beliefs, and backgrounds, and remain focused on their goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister and BSG State Association President PD Sona said that the Scouts and Guides movement plays a vital role in the holistic development of children by instilling discipline, patriotism, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

Secondary Education Director and Ex-officio State Chief Commissioner of BSG State Association Tanyang Tatak, and State BSG Secretary Shehand Ronrang also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, SOC (Guides) Chanyan Lowang presented a brief report on the status of scouting and guiding activities in Arunachal. She informed that 3,474 Scouts and 3,616 Guides have received the Rajya Puraskar certificate since 1992.

As part of the ceremony, the Scouts and Guides presented a patriotic cultural programme and a live first-aid demonstration, showcasing their skills, preparedness, and commitment to service. (Lok Bhavan)