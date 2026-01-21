KHONSA, 20 Jan: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) facilitated the surrender of a hardcore insurgent belonging to the NSCN-KYA group during a joint operation conducted in Longding on 19 January.

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of an active insurgent in the general area of Longding bazaar and its adjoining localities, a joint operation was launched by columns of the Khonsa Battalion and the Longding Battalion of the AR, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, according to an Assam Rifles release.

“On reaching the suspected area, own ground sources were activated and tasked to establish contact with the insurgent and persuade him to surrender. Continuous pressure was maintained through sustained counselling, negotiations and motivation by the joint columns. After several hours of relentless efforts, the insurgent responded positively and agreed to surrender, shunning the path of violence,” the release said.

The surrendered insurgent has been identified as self-styled Khapur (Rajapio) Akha alias Khawang Wangsu (38) of Longphong village in Longding district. He had joined the outfit in September 2025.

Later, the individual was taken into custody by the joint team and was subsequently handed over to the Longding police station for further legal proceedings, the release added.