PASIGHAT, 20 Jan: Volunteers of Jawaharlal Nehru College’s (JNC) NSS unit here in East Siang district visited Ayi Ke Ekum – an elderly care centre – in Ranaghat in the district on Tuesday.

The visit aimed to adopt Ayi Ke Ekum by the NSS unit to foster a sense of companionship, promote appreciation for elderly persons, and create meaningful connection between generations.

NSS volunteers donated essential items to the centre, interacted with elderly residents, and performed cultural numbers to create a joyful atmosphere during the programme.

NSS PO Dr Kento Kadu commended Ayi Ke Ekum in-charge Dr Tigul Megu Darang for her all-out support and cooperation in making the event successful.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang, and NSS PO Kani Burang, among others, were also present during the visit.