NAHARLAGUN, 20 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) Chairman Pramod Jain on Tuesday held a high-level dialogue with the leadership of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes’ Forum (AITF) and various other apex community-based organisations (CBOs) to bridge the gap between state administration and the public.

The session centred on the essential goal of building ‘social trust’ and repositioning the ARC as an ‘important limb of governance’ that acts with transparency and empathy towards the indigenous population.

The AITF gave a comprehensive presentation, advocating systematic integration of modern technologies in e-governance, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to modernise public service delivery and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Throughout the session, the participants focused on the AITF’s core pillars of socio-cultural integration, the proactive resolution of intra- and inter-community disputes, and the overarching common interests of the state, particularly in light of Arunachal’s economic landscape and its relationship with central funding.

The APARC chairman was accompanied by its member Hento Karga. (DIPR)