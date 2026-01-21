NAHARLAGUN, 20 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Rido Allo, PIO-cum-Palin/Jamin RWD EE in Kra Daadi district, for “gross violation” of provisions of the RTI Act, 2005, an APIC release said.

The PIO has been directed to pay the penalty amount before 20 February, along with all the information sought by the appellant on the next date of hearing, failing which additional action will be initiated against the official under Section 20(2) of the Act, the release added. (DIPR)