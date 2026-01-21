NAMSAI, 20 Jan: Three members from the Dhamma Aid Foundation in Kaisu, Namsai district, have been selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh as special guests at the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on 26 January.

Ven Panyajota Bhikkhu, chief abbot of Kaisu Buddha Vihara, Ven Chandavansa Thero, chief abbot of Nanam Khamyang-II Buddha Vihara, and KGBV Principal Indrajeet Dey received the invitation for their exceptional performance in running the ‘Shelter Home’, a national initiative of SMILE under the union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.