TAWANG, 20 Jan: The Tawang Women and Child Development Department on Tuesday organised an awareness programme on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act, 2005, and crimes against women at the DC’s conference hallhere.

The programme was chaired by Deputy CommissionerNamgyal Angmo, and witnessed the participation of members of the internal committees constituted in 18 different departments, along with newly inducted members of the District Local Complaints Committee.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the need for collective and sustained efforts to ensure a safe, healthy, and dignified environment for women at workplaces and in society at large.

She urged the internal committees and local committee members to remain vigilant, strictly monitor any violations of laws related to women’s safety, and promptly bring such matters to the notice of competent authorities and law enforcement agencies.

Tawang Police Station OC Inspector N Angu briefed the participants on the three newly introduced criminal laws, while Lady Constable Tenzing Nyima delivered an awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Legal experts from the child protection unit and the one-stop centre – advocates Thinley Norbu, Sonam Zangmu, and Rinchin Wangmu – elaborated the PWDV Act, 2005, the PoSH Act, 2013, and the current status of crimes against women in Tawang district, providing legal insights and practical guidance. (DIPRO)