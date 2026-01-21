PANGIN, 20 Jan: The Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation (JMMFF), in collaboration with Nagaland’s Medzipema-based National Research Centre on Mithun, and NABARD Arunachal Pradesh, organised an interactive meeting on forming a farmer-producer organisation (FPO) in the mithun sector here in Siang district on Tuesday.

“The discussions focused on challenges like veterinary care, market linkages, and sustainable practices, paving the way for a unified FPO,” the JMMFF said in a release.

NABARD Assistant General Manager Nitya Milli emphasised the transformative potential of FPOs in the mithun sector. He highlighted how these organisations can streamline marketing, access credit, and adopt scientific breeding practices to boost farmers’ income and preserve the indigenous bovine breed.

JMMFF chairman Tadang Tamut elaborated the mithun’s multifaceted production potential.

Highlighting the benefits of the mithun, such as high-quality meat, nutrient-rich milk products like ghee and cheese, durable leather goods, and innovative uses of horns as decorative items and ornamental crafts, he urged farmers to diversify beyond traditional rearing.

Siang Mithun Farmers president Tatok Panor, along with the executive body representing nine villages in Siang district attended the meeting.

The initiative aligns with the national efforts to empower Northeastern farmers through cooperatives, promising economic upliftment for mithun-dependent communities, the release added.